A man wearing a protective mask stands next to a fountain in front of the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on January 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China, Hong Kong stocks close mixed as investors weigh growth prospects amid virus outbreak
- Death of 34-year-old doctor who first alerted public to deadly virus depresses sentiment in Hong Kong
- People’s Bank of China says damage to economy will be temporary
Topic | China stock market
A man wearing a protective mask stands next to a fountain in front of the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on January 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg