Workers resume work at an electronic components factory after an extended Lunar New Year holiday in Sihong county of Jiangsu province on 10 February 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s monetary authorities to keep bank credits on tap to help companies survive the business slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak
- The bank regulator will ensure that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) get access to the 537 billion yuan (US$77 billion) of credit lined up to help them pull through the business slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak
- Companies that can restart production as soon as possible will receive the support of the People’s Bank of China, to the extent that a “small increase” of non-performing loans owed to banks will be “tolerated”
Topic | Banking & Finance
