The number of senior roles held by women in China rose by 3 percentage points to 31 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese companies ahead of the curve in gender diversity, Grant Thornton survey finds
- 95 per cent of businesses surveyed have at least one female senior management member
- Number of women in top chief executive roles remains low
Topic | Gender equality
