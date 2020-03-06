Local government financial vehicles are being viewed as a safe-haven asset after China’s bond defaults rose last year by 19.1 per cent to 144.1 billion yuan from a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors scramble for Chinese infrastructure, developer bonds as Beijing steps in to boost coronavirus-hit economy

  • Investors have increased their offshore investment into local government financing vehicles by 60 per cent in the first two months of 2020
  • LGFVs are expected to receive more policy support, Moody’s Investors Service says
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:00am, 6 Mar, 2020

Iris Ouyang is a business reporter for the Post. She has reported in Washington D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong in the past several years for both Chinese and international media organisations such as Caixin, Phoenix Finance, MNI, USA Today, MarketWatch and American Banker.

Bonds