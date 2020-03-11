A woman wears a face mask in Shanghai’s financial district. Major shopping districts in China’s commercial and financial capital remain deserted. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 outbreak to have ‘devastating impact’ on Shanghai commercial property, as consumers stay away

  • Only a third of the city’s about 11,000 stores had reopened for business as of early March
  • Commercial property developers will be one of the biggest victims, Colliers International says
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:15am, 11 Mar, 2020

