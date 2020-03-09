The Colosseum will be closed following the government's new prevention measures on public gatherings in Rome on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Photo: AP
Trip.com slashes salaries for chairman, CEO to zero and halves executives’ pay as Covid-19 outbreak delivers heavy blow to travel industry
- Other executives will reduce their salary by as much as half, chief executive says in internal letter
- Global tourism could suffer US$50 billion in income loss, UN agency estimates
