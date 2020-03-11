The number of freighter arrivals in China has increased in recent weeks as factories resumed production. Photo: AFP
Cuts to passenger flights send air freight rates soaring as manufacturing resumes in China
- China-US cargo rates have tripled over the last two weeks to more than US$3.50 a kilogram, key index shows
- China’s air cargo capacity was down 39 per cent in February compared to last year because of the passenger flight cuts, according to Agility Logistics
