Worker loading pellets of protective gear destined for the United States, which will be handed over to the US Centre for Disease Control when they arrive early next week. Photo: Jack Ma Foundation
Jack Ma’s foundation donates coronavirus diagnostic kits, 1 million face masks to help US bolster nation’s pandemic defence
- Shipments of the test kits and protective masks will be handed over to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) when they arrive next week, the Jack Ma Foundation said
- Separately, two foundations funded by Alibaba Group’s co-founder sourced and shipped 1.8 million masks and 100,000 test kits to Italy, Spain and other European nations
Topic | Philanthropy
Worker loading pellets of protective gear destined for the United States, which will be handed over to the US Centre for Disease Control when they arrive early next week. Photo: Jack Ma Foundation