A man wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 disease walks at the Summer Palace in Beijing, on Tuesday. China’s domestic travel is set to rise after authorities relax curbs imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Trip.com expects massive hit to first-quarter revenue but sees signs of early recovery in domestic travel
- Revenue for the first quarter could plunge by as much as half from last year
- An early rebound in its domestic travel booking points to a ‘quick and strong’ recovery, executives say
Topic | Tourism
A man wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 disease walks at the Summer Palace in Beijing, on Tuesday. China’s domestic travel is set to rise after authorities relax curbs imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP