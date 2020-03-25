An electronic board showing stock information in the Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai on March 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks are at their cheapest relative to mainland Chinese equities in two years as Citic Securities predicts 20 per cent gain
- The global coronavirus pandemic has sent Hong Kong stocks to their cheapest level relative to Chinese equities since February 2018
- Citic Securities says the city’s stocks will rise at least 20 per cent when Covid-19 recedes and mainland traders increase buying
