An electronic board showing stock information in the Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai on March 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks are at their cheapest relative to mainland Chinese equities in two years as Citic Securities predicts 20 per cent gain

  • The global coronavirus pandemic has sent Hong Kong stocks to their cheapest level relative to Chinese equities since February 2018
  • Citic Securities says the city’s stocks will rise at least 20 per cent when Covid-19 recedes and mainland traders increase buying
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30am, 25 Mar, 2020

