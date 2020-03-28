People wearing face masks amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak walk along the promenade of the Bund in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

McDonald’s, KFC chicken supplier shows how Chinese firms with the best digital, online game have weathered the coronavirus storm

  • A survey by the Hupan School of Entrepreneurship showed companies with the best digital and online capabilities have weathered the crisis most effectively
  • Experts say entrepreneurs will be more aware of the impact of unexpected events will prepare to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Pearl Liu and Peggy Sito

Updated: 1:00pm, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

People wearing face masks amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak walk along the promenade of the Bund in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE