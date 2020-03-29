Foreign fund managers are pulling money out of Stock Connect programme at the fastest pace since the mainland-Hong Kong trading link was introduced in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China’s health care, infrastructure stocks lure global bargain hunters even as coronavirus pandemic roiled equity markets in March
- Foreign funds have pulled 70 billion yuan (US$9.9 billion) this month from Stock Connect amid rush for exits
- Shenzhen Mindray, Wuxi AppTec benefited from fund inflows; Ping An Insurance, Midea and banks were dumped
