Workers in a Tmall.com warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. E-commerce platforms are getting busier as Chinese consumers start to spend in a big way again as the coronavirus pandemic abates at home. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s consumers are starting to binge on travel, cosmetics again in signs economy is reviving
- Bookings for domestic travel, hotels have risen on Trip.com, while online transactions on Pinduoduo surge
- Gains may not recover to last year’s levels just yet with the global economy facing the threat of recession, analysts say
