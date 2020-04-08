Floor traders at the New York Stock Exchange on 4 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two more US-listed Chinese companies come under financial scrutiny, less than a week after Luckin Coffee’s accounting fraud
- TAL Education Group said an employee may have inflated sales at one of its business segments worth hundreds of millions of dollars
- Video streaming site iQiyi denied accusations of inflating revenue and user numbers by two activist short sellers
Topic | Accounting and Auditing
Floor traders at the New York Stock Exchange on 4 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE