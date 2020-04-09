A man in a protective mask inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo: Reuters
Chinese traders chase riskier stocks once more as country emerges from lockdown, while global funds seek safety in high-dividend shares
- The decoupling signals a rapid increase in risk appetite in the world’s second-largest stock market, as Beijing shifts focus to restoring growth after containing the Covid-19 outbreak
- Chinese technology stocks have been leading gains on the broader market as Beijing calls for new infrastructure investment to prop up growth
Topic | China stock market
