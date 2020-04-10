Shoppers with face masks walking out of a mall in Beijing as the pandemic shrinks the nation’s much-vaunted army of consumers. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

China’s US$1 trillion consumer loan bubble is bursting as army of borrowers flinch under pandemic strain

  • Fuelled by a shift towards leveraged spending, China’s consumer finance expanded 10-fold in the past decade
  • Lenders now face a wave of delinquencies as businesses fold and job losses hit repayment ability
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 9:14am, 10 Apr, 2020

Shoppers with face masks walking out of a mall in Beijing as the pandemic shrinks the nation’s much-vaunted army of consumers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE