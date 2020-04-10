Chinese brokerages expect the bull run in government bonds to end this year. Photo: AP Photo
When it comes to yield, China’s publicly traded companies stand out compared to government bonds
- The spread between the yield on China’s 10-year government bonds and the dividend yield on the CSI 300 Index narrows to a record low of 0.27 percentage points
- Shenwan Hongyuan says the run-up in bonds will probably end in the second quarter after yield is driven to an all-time low
