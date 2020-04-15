Construction sites, like this one in Chongqing in southwestern China, are busy again as works resume under easing lockdown measures amid the viral outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
China, Singapore seen leading property market recovery after coronavirus pandemic eases, analysts say
- The increase in enquiries from Chinese buyers indicates future transaction trends, Juwai IQI says
- Singapore market is likely to recover when successful control measures are lifted and industries regain momentum
Topic | Coronavirus China
