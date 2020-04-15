US national flags flutter outside the New York Stock Exchange. The US has the world’s largest stock market with a capitalisation of US$29 trillion. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese equities no longer offer a haven from global sell-offs as correlation with US equities reaches record high
- The 120-day correlation between China’s CSI 300 Index and the S&P 500 has risen to its highest level ever since the Covid-19 outbreak
- Global economic integration and increased foreign ownership of Chinese equities are behind the performance convergence of the world’s two biggest markets
Topic | China stock market
