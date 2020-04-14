A worker putting the final shine on a Kadjar SUV at a Dongfeng Renault manufacturing plant in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Renault exits Wuhan car venture as months of lockdown to contain coronavirus puts it beyond any hope of catching up in China
- Renault will transfer its share in a joint-venture with Dongfeng Motor to its Chinese partner, without disclosing the price
- The French carmaker will refocus on making light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles in China
