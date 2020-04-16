An empty shopping and residential district of Beijing. Even if earnings growth bounces back in the second quarter, rising asset impairment linked with Covid-19 will reflect in companies’ annual results, according to Sinolink Securities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Markets brace for first-quarter earnings declines, as China’s biggest companies prepare to reveal full impact of coronavirus outbreak
- Air-conditioner maker Gree expects to report its biggest quarterly earnings decline in at least a decade; Wanda Film is expecting its first quarterly loss since listing
- First-quarter profits at companies on CSI 300 Index of big caps might decline 18 per cent from a year earlier: Bloomberg
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An empty shopping and residential district of Beijing. Even if earnings growth bounces back in the second quarter, rising asset impairment linked with Covid-19 will reflect in companies’ annual results, according to Sinolink Securities. Photo: EPA-EFE