China’s market is the world’s only major one that has not slipped into bear-market territory amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Stock Exchange probes abnormal trading as CSI 300 Index of major Chinese companies slides more than 2 per cent
- The bourse operator is working with index compiler China Securities Index to look into the cause of unusual movements in the CSI 300 Index, the CSI 1000 Index and a health care index
- The incident could be a setback for investors who count on Chinese stocks as a shelter from the global turmoil caused by Covid-19
Topic | A-shares
China’s market is the world’s only major one that has not slipped into bear-market territory amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters