The Shanghai HNA Tower in the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai. Photo: SCMP
Debt-laden HNA Group sells prime waterfront office tower in Shanghai for US$509 million

  • China Cinda Asset Management will own more than half of the 85,000 square metre grade A building in Pudong’s Lujiazui area
  • In January 2019, the indebted Chinese conglomerate had sold a 70 per cent stake in another Shanghai tower to Singapore’s CapitaLand
Pearl Liu
Updated: 5:17pm, 20 Apr, 2020

