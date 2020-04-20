The Shanghai HNA Tower in the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai. Photo: SCMP
Debt-laden HNA Group sells prime waterfront office tower in Shanghai for US$509 million
- China Cinda Asset Management will own more than half of the 85,000 square metre grade A building in Pudong’s Lujiazui area
- In January 2019, the indebted Chinese conglomerate had sold a 70 per cent stake in another Shanghai tower to Singapore’s CapitaLand
