India’s FDI move could set back a recent attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping to improve ties between the two countries. Photo: PTI via dpa
China says India’s new FDI rules are discriminatory and violate WTO principles of free and fair trade
- China’s cumulative investment of US$8 billion in India far exceeds the total of its neighbours put together
- Beijing hopes India will revise “discriminatory practices” and treat investments from different countries equally, says Chinese embassy spokesman
