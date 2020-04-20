India’s FDI move could set back a recent attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping to improve ties between the two countries. Photo: PTI via dpa
Business /  China Business

China says India’s new FDI rules are discriminatory and violate WTO principles of free and fair trade

  • China’s cumulative investment of US$8 billion in India far exceeds the total of its neighbours put together
  • Beijing hopes India will revise “discriminatory practices” and treat investments from different countries equally, says Chinese embassy spokesman
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:33pm, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
India’s FDI move could set back a recent attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping to improve ties between the two countries. Photo: PTI via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE