China’s Shanghai Composite Index is the third best performer this month among Asia’s major benchmarks after South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese retail traders pile into mutual funds as investment grows most in seven years, margin trading stabilises
- Buying of equity-focused mutual funds rose 9.8 per cent month on month in March, the fastest pace since 2013, according to an industry association
- The outstanding amount of leveraged stock buying has stabilised around 1 trillion yuan over the past three weeks
