The People's Bank of China could lower its benchmark interest rate for the first time in five years after the Politburo hinted at the possibility this month. Photo: Reuters
China’s record bond market rally has further upside for Citic in grim reminder of economic fallout
- Ten-year bond yield could fall to as low as 2.2 per cent, as PBOC is seen cutting benchmark rate for the first time in five years: Citic Securities
- China is set to miss its annual growth target this year as waning external demand weighs, HSBC Jintrust Fund says
