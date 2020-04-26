Late last year China gave conditional approval for Shanghai Green Valley’s oligomannate drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News
US approves Chinese drug maker Shanghai Green Valley’s Alzheimer’s therapy for large-scale clinical trials
- FDA’s move is a boost for Shanghai Green Valley after its experimental drug oligomannate received conditional approval in China late last year
- The market for Alzheimer’s drugs could worth as much as US$30 billion in the US alone, according to Sanford C. Bernstein estimates
