The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will halt all open positions in commodity-linked products after oil roiled global markets earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese banks scramble to stem fallout from commodity-linked products after oil crash hits investors with billion-dollar losses
- ICBC follows peers in suspending new investment in products linked to commodity futures, citing recent market volatility
- Caution comes after Bank of China’s oil futures product reportedly saddled retail investors with US$1.4 billion setback
