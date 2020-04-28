Residential buildings in Beijing. In major cities across the country, residential property purchases rose 37 per cent in the week ending April 20, compared with the previous week. Photo: Reuters
Chinese homebuyers go on ‘revenge spending’ binge as cities emerge from coronavirus lockdowns
- Demand was only deferred by lockdowns and did not disappear: Centaline
- Rebound is fragile, S&P Global Ratings says, maintains view contracted sales will drop 5 per cent to 10 per cent in 2020
