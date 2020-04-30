Aerial view of the Atlantis Hotel in Sanya, in south China’s Hainan. The resort recently turned to live-streaming to attract bookings. Photo: Xinhua
China’s beleaguered hotels use live-streaming, steep discounts to tempt Labour Day holiday travellers wary of coronavirus
- The five-day break starting May 1 will be a key indicator of the extent of the recovery in consumer confidence after much of the country emerged from lockdown
- But the so-called revenge spending anticipated by many as consumers splash the cash after months cooped up may not happen, say some analysts
