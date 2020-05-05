The logo of property developer Country Garden is seen on a building in Dalian, Liaoning province. Photo: Reuters
Country Garden, China’s top developer, hops on TikTok to launch mainland’s biggest ever live-streaming home sales

  • Country Garden will sell 10,000 new homes in more than 60 cities on the TikTok live-streaming platform during a two-hour show tonight
  • S&P Global Ratings expects property sales in China to drop between 5 per cent and 10 per cent this year
Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:46am, 5 May, 2020

