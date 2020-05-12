A truck is unloaded in Beijing’s central business district. The logistics property sector has benefited from the outbreak and the resulting containment measures. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

China’s logistics property sector – boosted by coronavirus outbreak – attracts local and overseas investors

  • There is a growing appetite for logistics real estate among global institutional investors: JLL’s LaSalle Investment Management unit
  • Logistics will be the first sector to recover among all commercial real-estate sectors, CBRE says
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:29am, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A truck is unloaded in Beijing’s central business district. The logistics property sector has benefited from the outbreak and the resulting containment measures. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE