More than 300 of the 2,000 customers who bought flats at Tahoe’s Dacheng Xiaoyuan project have been staging protests at its sales centre and posting articles on social media platforms. Photo: Handout
Debt-laden Chinese developer Tahoe under fire from ‘anxious and desperate’ customers amid doubts over completion of Beijing, Shanghai projects
- Customers who were pre-sold flats and villas have been trying to gain the local authorities’ attention since April
- Fuzhou-based company’s cash flow has been brought closer to the brink of collapse by the pandemic
Topic | Dealing with debt
More than 300 of the 2,000 customers who bought flats at Tahoe’s Dacheng Xiaoyuan project have been staging protests at its sales centre and posting articles on social media platforms. Photo: Handout