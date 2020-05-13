China Vanke, the nation’s third-largest home builder, is poised to make an unlikely move into pig farming. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

Developer China Vanke moves into pig farming as property fails to bring home the bacon

  • According to job vacancies advertised on its website, China Vanke is planning to breed 250,000 pigs a year as it aims to sell pork and other foods
  • The move comes as Chinese developers struggle to turn a profit amid a slumping property market
Topic |   China Vanke
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:30pm, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China Vanke, the nation’s third-largest home builder, is poised to make an unlikely move into pig farming. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE