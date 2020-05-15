China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and Pakistan were the Asian countries among the 10 fastest-growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019, according to Wealth-X. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

Coronavirus halts wealth creation for world’s richest, tech to be significant source of fortunes, report says

  • Outbreak also threatens a sharp correction in global asset markets and increases risk of intensifying rivalries: Wealth-X
  • Wealth clearly shifted to much of Asia in past decade, driven mainly by China
Topic |   Asean
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 4:40pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and Pakistan were the Asian countries among the 10 fastest-growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019, according to Wealth-X. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE