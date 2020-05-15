Constructors on the site of a central cooling system at the Qianhai district of Shenzhen’s free trade zone on March 15, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Logan Property pays US$1.63 billion to refresh Shenzhen’s real estate price record with furious bidding in Qianhai district
- Logan Property Holdings has paid 11.6 billion yuan to surpass its own price record for the most expensive residential land parcel in Shenzhen’s Qianhai financial district
- The price tag translates to 63,126 yuan per square metre, or HK$6,704.89 per square foot
Topic | China property
