Nanshan, Shenzhen’s most expensive district, where the average lived-in home price jumped 16.1 per cent year on year in April. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen old home prices jumped 10 per cent in April, with business loans being used for speculative buying
- Average lived-in home price in Nanshan, Shenzhen’s most expensive district, jumped 16.1 per cent year on year
- Regulators needed to step up supervision to maintain ‘healthy housing market’: analyst
Topic | China property
