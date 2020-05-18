Nanshan, Shenzhen’s most expensive district, where the average lived-in home price jumped 16.1 per cent year on year in April. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  China Business

Shenzhen old home prices jumped 10 per cent in April, with business loans being used for speculative buying

  • Average lived-in home price in Nanshan, Shenzhen’s most expensive district, jumped 16.1 per cent year on year
  • Regulators needed to step up supervision to maintain ‘healthy housing market’: analyst
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:30pm, 18 May, 2020

