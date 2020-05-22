Helmets will become mandatory for e-scooter riders in China from June 1. Photo: EPA
Scalpers make a killing as new safety law leaves China’s 300 million e-scooter riders 200 million helmets short
- The country is facing a shortfall of 200 million cheap helmets as a new law requires e-scooter riders to don protective headgear
- Most companies making low-priced helmets have a daily capacity of under 2,000 units, and it will be some time before they can meet the nationwide surge in demand
