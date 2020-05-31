A construction site near residential buildings in Shenzhen on May 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen raises supply of new homes as China’s tech hub moves to curb surging house prices

  • Shenzhen plans to put 69,350 new flats up for sale by the end of the year, compared with the 50,434 that are currently being marketed
  • Shenzhen’s home prices jumped 10 per cent in April, the fastest among the 70 major cities tracked by China’s statistics bureau
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:32pm, 31 May, 2020

