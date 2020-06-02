The Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

HKEX extends lead over LSE as world’s third-most valuable bourse operator as US-China spat boosts Hong Kong listings

  • The China-US dispute has driven up HKEX’s share price, firming up its lead over the London Stock Exchange in terms of market cap
  • Hong Kong stands to benefit as more US-listed Chinese companies are set for secondary listings in the city
Topic |   HKEX
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:38pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE