Last month, Vanke unveiled a plan to move into pig farming, as a way of diversifying its revenue sources. Photo: Getty Images
Vanke, China’s third-largest developer, seeks to ease coronavirus pain by floating additional shares in Hong Kong and raising US$1 billion
- Vanke says it will sell 315.59 million shares at HK$25 each
- Refinancing plan follows a 7.7 cent drop in sales for the first five months of the year
Topic | China property
Last month, Vanke unveiled a plan to move into pig farming, as a way of diversifying its revenue sources. Photo: Getty Images