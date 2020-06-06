Homebuyers lining up for phase two of the Wetland Seasons Park project sale on 6 June 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong homebuyers show up for third weekend sale in a row, shrugging aside Trump’s threat amid rising US-China tension
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) extended last weekend’s sell-out streak and sold 175 of the 209 flats offered in the third batch of Phase II of its Wetland Seasons Park project in Tin Shui Wai as of 2:30pm
- Wheelock & Co. managed to find buyers for only three of the 101 apartments at the more expensive Ocean Marini complex in Tseung Kwan O
