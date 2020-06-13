House prices in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, have been surging. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen housing watchdog vows to rein in buying frenzy after police disbursed 3,000 people queuing at new project launch
- The move follows crazed scenes in Guangming district where huge crowds shrugged off concerns about Covid-19 and queued on Wednesday night to get their hands on 394 new homes
- The housing authority ordered the developers of Royal Mansion to ‘better organise their sales activity’
Topic | China property
