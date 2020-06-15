The billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into on Sunday. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business /  China Business

Midea’s billionaire founder He Xiangjian rescued after kidnappers armed with explosives broke into his luxury villa in Foshan, China

  • The home appliance tycoon’s only son, 55-year-old He Jianfeng, was reported to have sneaked out of the villa and swum across a nearby river to call the police
  • Video circulating on China’s social media showed a dozen police officers surrounding a European-style mansion decorated with white marble Roman columns after the break-in on Sunday
Yujing LiuIris Ouyang
Updated: 1:14pm, 15 Jun, 2020

