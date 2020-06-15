Residents of Royal Orchid International Golf Villa and agents familiar with the project were shocked about the kidnapping as the security is regarded as tight. Photo: SCMP Handout
Neighbours shocked by armed kidnap of Midea tycoon He Xiangjian at his well-guarded luxury villa in Foshan, China
- The upmarket residential golf resort has 24-hour manned security booths at the main gate and various checkpoints, while He reportedly has his own security guard
- Residents rattled by the incident which ended early Monday morning after He’s son reportedly sneaked out of the villa and swam across a narrow river to raise the alarm
Topic | Crime
Residents of Royal Orchid International Golf Villa and agents familiar with the project were shocked about the kidnapping as the security is regarded as tight. Photo: SCMP Handout