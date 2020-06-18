China has urged banks to surrender 1.5 trillion yuan (US$212 billion) in profits this year to help predominantly small businesses weather the impact of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China calls on banks to give up US$212 billion in profits to finance cheap business lending
- In latest stimulus step, China’s State Council calls on banks to give up equivalent of 75 per cent of their 2019 profits to help stead the economy
- China’s central bank will direct financial institutions to lower lending rates, add fresh funds at low rates for borrowers and slash service fees
Topic | Banking & Finance
China has urged banks to surrender 1.5 trillion yuan (US$212 billion) in profits this year to help predominantly small businesses weather the impact of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP