China has urged banks to surrender 1.5 trillion yuan (US$212 billion) in profits this year to help predominantly small businesses weather the impact of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China calls on banks to give up US$212 billion in profits to finance cheap business lending

  • In latest stimulus step, China’s State Council calls on banks to give up equivalent of 75 per cent of their 2019 profits to help stead the economy
  • China’s central bank will direct financial institutions to lower lending rates, add fresh funds at low rates for borrowers and slash service fees
Daniel Ren in Shanghai, Orange Wang and Yujing Liu

Updated: 4:13pm, 18 Jun, 2020

