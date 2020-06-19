US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton (right) speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening country after the coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 29. White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow is on the left. Photo: AP
China’s regulator, rebutting claim of Chinese accounting fraud on US markets, says its goodwill to collaborate had been snubbed
- The audit papers of 14 US-listed Chinese companies had been submitted to US regulators since 2012, China Securities Regulatory Commission said
- China has sought to build a mutually acceptable mechanism or inspection since 2019, CSRC said
Topic | US-China trade war
