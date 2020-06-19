Some of Vitasoy’s product line-up on display in a local supermarket in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Vitasoy prepares to scale up China business for post-pandemic rebound in non-carbonated drinks
- Profits in China and Hong Kong markets fell by 24 per cent and 14 per cent respectively in last financial year
- Company is preparing for sales to return to normal in the second half of this year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Some of Vitasoy’s product line-up on display in a local supermarket in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong