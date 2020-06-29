Chinese herb selection used in traditional alternative herbal medicine is pictured with mortar and pestle on wood background. Photo: Shutterstock
Wildly popular Chinese traditional medicine treatment for Covid-19 was inspired by an 1,800-year-old medical textbook
- The Lianhua Qingwen capsule has become part of China’s standard therapy for Covid-19 patients
- A clutch of traditional Chinese medicine makers has reaped stunning results in the first quarter
