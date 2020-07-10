Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares have advanced 22 per cent this year, beating an 8.7 per cent decline in the Hang Seng Index. Photo: BloombergAlibaba’s Hong Kong shares have advanced 22 per cent this year, beating an 8.7 per cent decline in the Hang Seng Index. Photo: Bloomberg
E-commerce giant Alibaba sets five-year goal of serving over a billion customers in China

  • Company also aims to serve two billion customers globally, create 100 million jobs and help 10 million small businesses on its platform become profitable
  • Alibaba’s net income rose 75 per cent from a year earlier to 140 billion yuan, while revenue rose 35 per cent in last financial year
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:07pm, 10 Jul, 2020

